Painter Simona Halep at Iga Swiatek’s French Open

that much French Open The women’s tournament, which was already incredibly upset and unlikely to succeed, was completely halted when a young Polish player Iga Swiatek, who had not been seeded on Sunday, turned the first place seed upside down. Simona Halleb 6-1, 6-2 in the 4th round.
19-year-old Swiatek won only one match against Halleb in the fourth round last year in Paris, losing in 45 minutes. However, she was the dominant force in the red mud on Sunday, ordering a forehand-wielding play and forcing Halep to lunge repeatedly to keep pace.
It was an amazing defeat and one of the most biased defeats in Halle’s 29-year-old career. She won 17 straight wins in the chaotic 2020 season and 13 straight wins on Clay. She skipped the United States Open due to travel concerns. Coronavirus pandemic, And during my niche I was trained primarily on clay. She returned after a six-month break to ostensibly win the Prague Open and the Italian Open.
On Friday, Halep overwhelmed American teen Amanda Anise Moba, who upset her at last year’s French Open, this time overtaking her 6-0, 6-1. Halleb seemed rare and was aiming for another title, but lost to another teenager this year at Roland Garros.
“I’m not going to spoil the whole year just because of the game.” Halleb said. “Of course it’s not easy to accept it, but I’m used to tough moments in this career. So I’ll eat chocolate and I’ll be better tomorrow.”
Less than an hour after Halleb’s defeat, Italian qualifier Mattina Trevisan defeated Sid Kiki Bertens 6-4 and 6-4 in five times in the fourth round, further opening up the women’s draw. Trevisan, ranked 159, has already defeated US teen Coco Gauff and 20th-place seed Maria Sakkari in the tournament. She finished the style against Bertens, whose top surface was clay, and whipped up the backhand top spin lobe winner who landed on the baseline.
“I have a dream,” Trevisan said. It is true. “I came here two weeks ago to play a qualifying match, but today I made it to the quarterfinals. So, oh my god, I can’t believe it.”
This French Open, Postponed from traditional dates in May and June The health crisis has been missing key female players from the start. Still at number one, last year’s single champion Ashley Barty is plaguing at home in Brisbane, Australia after deciding to skip the rest of the 2020 season. Naomi Osaka, who won the US Open last month, Withdrew from Roland Garros. 2-week gap You haven’t given enough time to recover from a hamstring injury.
However, after 8 days of matches, the women’s tournament is now missing most of the major players, including: Serena WilliamsWithdrawal due to an Achilles tendon injury before the second round. Halleb’s defeat guaranteed to be the first women’s champion in the French Open and left third seed Elina Svitolina as the remaining women’s seed, but Svitolina has yet to qualify for the Grand Slam singles final. Only 4 out of 32 seeds remain in the draw. 4th place Sofia Kenin, No. 7 Petra Kvitova and No. 30 Ons Jabeur.
The finalists of this year’s US Open are still competing. Both Kenin and Kvitova lost in the fourth round in New York.
Tomasz, Swiatek’s father, was an Olympic rower who competed for Poland at the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics. Their surnames are regularly mispronounced on the women’s tennis circuit. She politely suggests Shvee-ON-tek.
But she definitely made up her own name on Sunday. Swiatek wraps up the win, puts her head in a towel on her court side seat, and says, “I’m amazed that I can do that too.”
Swiatek played high-risk tennis in a cool and tough situation, ending with 30 winners and 20 forced errors.
Halleb won the 2018 French Open, followed by defeating Williams to win Wimbledon in 2019. Definitely could have done better on Sunday, but she often failed to hit the ball enough, allowing Swiatek tee off. Halep didn’t play well. . Above all, Swiatek, at 54th place, was on a big event-a race against a true Swagger.
Halep said, “I gave her all the credit. “She jumped incredibly today and was everywhere. She is very strong and very powerful. I couldn’t do my best because it was a little cold, but yes, she played really well and today was her game.”
Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.