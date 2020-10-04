Painter Simona Halep at Iga Swiatek’s French Open

that much French Open The women’s tournament, which was already incredibly upset and unlikely to succeed, was completely halted when a young Polish player Iga Swiatek, who had not been seeded on Sunday, turned the first place seed upside down. Simona Halleb 6-1, 6-2 in the 4th round.

19-year-old Swiatek won only one match against Halleb in the fourth round last year in Paris, losing in 45 minutes. However, she was the dominant force in the red mud on Sunday, ordering a forehand-wielding play and forcing Halep to lunge repeatedly to keep pace.

It was an amazing defeat and one of the most biased defeats in Halle’s 29-year-old career. She won 17 straight wins in the chaotic 2020 season and 13 straight wins on Clay. She skipped the United States Open due to travel concerns. Coronavirus pandemic, And during my niche I was trained primarily on clay. She returned after a six-month break to ostensibly win the Prague Open and the Italian Open.