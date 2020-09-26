Palestinian leader Abbas suffers a blow to the US deal. UAE says it expected an initial negative reaction

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas On Friday, the United Nations again rejected US plans for peace between Israel and Palestine, while defeating a recent US brokerage deal between the two nations of Israel and the Gulf.

In a pre-recorded video message, Abbas complained that “the Palestinian Liberation Organization has not given anyone the power to speak or negotiate on behalf of the Palestinian people.” He argued that the only road to peace was an independent Palestinian capital, bordered by East Jerusalem in 1967.

Palestinian President Dismisses Trump’s Priority Peace Program at UN Security Council Meeting

“We will not kneel or surrender, we will not deviate from our fundamental position, and we will overcome,” Abbas said behind the plaque “Palestine State”.

In a move that may appear to further isolate himself from the Trump administration’s peace proposal, Abbas has announced his plans to call for an international peace conference that will be held early next year.

Abbas then historical Abraham Code It was signed in Washington DC earlier this month between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. The peace treaty between Israel and the Arab states was signed for the first time since Jordan and Israel signed the agreement in 1994.

These agreements see the normalization of relations on a variety of issues, including security, tourism and communication. They were hailed as a turning point in the area.

President Trump described it as “a new dawn of Middle East” at a White House event.

However, Abbas warned that “as long as this occupation continues, there will be no peace, security, security, stability, or coexistence in our region.”

In a statement, Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilrad Erdan said Abbas’s speech is no different from previous speeches that continue to stir up the Jewish state.

“What is more obvious than ever is that Abbas is desperate because he knows it is time to go,” he said. “He knows that the peace agreements we have with the UAE and Bahrain have broken the Palestinian veto of individual peace agreements between the Arab world and Israel.

Trump Signs Historical Deal, Declaring’New Middle East Dawn’

“All that Abbas showed was a continuing Palestinian rejection,” he added.

Following Abbas’ speech, UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash briefed reporters, saying, “We haven’t lost a single friend, although negotiations with Israel are polarizing in the Arab world. And we didn’t get a single enemy.”

As for Palestine, Gargash said he initially expected the Palestinian reaction to “now there is a kind of terrible atmosphere.” However, he believed that in the long run the UAE would be able to “more” help the Palestinian people.

What is Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan?

The foreign minister said that Palestinians “do not help alienate themselves because being outside the room really doesn’t help.” You have to be in the room, fight in every nook and cranny, and there will be a lot of friends to support you,” he said.

Click here to receive the FOX News app.

Asked by Fox News what would happen if Israel decided to proceed with the merger. He said he did not see such a scenario that Israel would withdraw, especially because the US brokered the deal. Israelis withdraw right now.

But he told Fox News that halting the merger was not seen as permanent. “So I think it’s essential that the Palestinians return to the negotiating table.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.