Panasonic’s Lumix S5 is a more compact full-frame mirrorless camera.

When Panasonic first launched, it entered the high end. L-mount Last year they showed off full-frame mirrorless cameras, but today they are releasing more mainstream and versatile models. like $2,499 Lumix S1, The new S5 is built around a 24.2 megapixel full frame sensor and is designed for photography and video work.

The Lumix S5 is $500 cheaper and a lot more compact. Here’s a photo that Panasonic has given to its current top-of-the-line mirrorless camera. Micro Four Thirds based GH5 On the left, the videography center S1H is on the right and S5 is in the center.

Despite the big difference in sensor size, the S5 is actually smaller than the GH5. However, Panasonic says it is also developing new cameras in the GH line.

The S5 offers an ISO of up to 51,200 when taking pictures, and a dual base ISO of 640 and 4,000 reduces noise across the range. The in-body image stabilization that Panasonic claims is also suitable for speeds of up to 5 stops.

When shooting video, the camera can handle 4K/60 fps footage from 4:2:0 10-bit or 4K/30fps 4:2:2 10-bit internal recording with HDR and V-Log/V-Gamut capture options. Yes. Panasonic claims its 14+ dynamic range stops are “nearly equivalent” to the company’s dedicated cinema cameras.

The S5’s viewfinder features a 2.36 megapixel OLED viewfinder with 0.74x magnification. The screen is a 3-inch 1.84 dot variable angle LCD. Two SD card slots, one is UHS-I and the other is UHS-II, it has a large capacity 2,200mAh battery that can be charged via USB-C. The body is splash and dust resistant, but Panasonic does not provide an official rating.

The Lumix S5 will be released in mid-September. The body costs $1,999.99, and for a 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens, it costs $2,299.99. Panasonic is also running a pre-order promotion by the end of this month with certain authorized dealers who can receive free sigma 45mm f/2.8 L-mount lenses.