Pandemic could postpone Australian Grand Prix and kick off Formula 1 World Championship – Observe

Like just about everything, the last Formula 1 season was hit hard by the pandemic. The Australian Grand Prix, which normally opens the world championship, it was canceled a few hours before the start of the first free practice session because a member of McLaren had tested positive. This year, Australia’s inaugural race may again miss its originally scheduled date.

With a schedule set for the weekend of March 19-21, the Australian Grand Prix could end up being postponed due to the strict restrictions the country has put in place on foreign nationals entering the country. The 14-day quarantine is mandatory and there are no exceptions for major sporting events – The Australian Open, scheduled for early February, will also bring together all tennis players and family members involved to carry out prophylactic isolation two weeks before the start of competition.

“The government will continue to put public health first while protecting our calendar of major events. Conversations between Australian Grand Prix Corporation, the government and the Formula 1 leadership on the Formula 1 calendar for 2021 are underway ”, Explain on the BBC, a spokesperson for the Australian government, headed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, who manages all motorsport competitions in the country, guaranteed that he will give “more details after the completion of all preparations with all parties involved in the coming weeks”.

Formula 1, for its part, ended up having the most enigmatic statement. A council spokesperson only said on Monday that the sport is looking forward to competing again during the month of March. – the second stage of the World Cup, in Bahrain, is also scheduled for March, from 26 to 28. In other words, he hasn’t neglected the possibility of postponing the Australian Grand Prix, ensuring that the World Championship will start in the third month of 2021: either in Australia or in Bahrain.

It should be remembered that last season, the Formula 1 world championship didn’t start until July and was reduced from 22 to 17 races. In addition, the calendar has been reformatted and started to run simply in Europe and the Middle East, excluding the remaining continents and motivating a return of the sport to Portugal, 24 years after the last Grand Prix in Portuguese territory.

Tentatively scheduled to start in March, the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship has several points of interest: the move from Sebastian Vettel to Aston Martin after five years at Ferrari, the debut of Carlos Sainz at the same Ferrari, the return of Fernando Alonso at sport and at Renault and the first season of Mick Schumacher, son of the former German driver, who will compete for Haas. With the gate practically closed, it remains to be seen whether Lewis Hamilton renews his contract with Mercedes and goes after the eighth World Championship title, something that would definitely set him apart from all the other drivers in Formula 1 history.