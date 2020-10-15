Paris curfew: strict new rules introduced in European capitals as coronavirus cases soar

The announcement came as countries across Europe tightened restrictions after a surge in Covid-19 cases in most countries.

The capital city of France and the cities of Aix-Marseille, Grenoble, Montpellier, Toulouse, Saint Etienne, Lille, Rouen and Lyon will face curfew from midnight on Friday from 9pm to 6am, President Emmanuel Macron announced.

“The goal is to reduce the most dangerous contacts, personal contacts,” Macron said Wednesday.

Violation of the night curfew will result in a fine of 135 euros (approximately $160) for the first offense and 1,500 euros ($1,760) for repeated offenses.

France on Wednesday reported 22,591 new cases and 95 deaths, resulting in a total of 779,063 and 33,037 deaths.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced Thursday morning that London will move from stage 1 “medium” to stage 2 “high” coronavirus limit alert levels.

This means that Londoners are forbidden from mixing with other homes indoors in any setting, including bars and restaurants. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 6 people and use of public transport should be avoided as well.

“We know from the outset that infections can spread rapidly and put tremendous pressure on the NHS, so we need to take action now so we don’t need stronger action later,” Hancock said.

Earlier Thursday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that the capital had reached a “critical moment” in the fight against the epidemic and the virus is spreading rapidly into the “nooks and crannies” of the city.

“Hospitalization is increasing, more patients are receiving intensive care, and sadly, the number of Londoners dying every day is again increasing,” he told the London Parliament.

He also urged greater action on a national scale and reaffirmed his support for the “circuit breaker” blockade.

A pre-printed paper written by scientific advisors to the UK government claims that thousands of coronavirus deaths could be avoided by the end of the year if a two-state circuit breaker was imposed soon.

The paper suggests that deaths could be reduced by up to 49% from now to the end of the year, depending on the growth rate of the virus. However, the authors warned that “the worst case scenario will not be able to continue without intervention,” so it is not a life-saving prediction.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday introduced a three-tiered covid alarm system across the UK, highlighting localized restrictions, but rejecting calls to close the country “circuit breakers”.

According to UK government data, 19,724 new cases and 137 deaths were counted on Wednesday at 654,644 and 43,155 respectively.

Northern Ireland is shutting down schools, pubs, and restaurants after reporting 1217 new cases of Corona 19 on Wednesday, a nationwide record high, for a total of 23,115.

Wales will ban travelers from entering the coronavirus hotspots in the UK, Scotland and Northern Ireland starting Friday, Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford announced Wednesday.

Merkel is’anxious’ than’exponential growth’

“About 80% of all countries in Europe are seeing growth in Covid-19 cases,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, head of technology at the World Health Organization on Coronavirus (WHO), in CNN’s “New Day”. Said.

In an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Van Kerkhove said, “We are certainly witnessing a very worrisome situation across Europe, and we are seeing a resurgence here. The spread is increasing in many countries across the region.

She added that many countries had controlled the virus earlier during the pandemic and that it could be done again and intervention should be targeted.

German Chancellor Angela Merkeldo Coronavirus hotspot, she felt “anxious” about the “exponential growth” of the country’s coronavirus cases.

Social gatherings are limited to 10 people, and bars and restaurants should be closed until 11pm in areas with the highest infection rates.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Merkel said restrictions would be imposed if an area recorded at least 35 new infections per 100,000 people in seven days. If that number exceeds 50 per 100,000, additional measures may be introduced.

Limitations are evaluated within the next 10 days to see if the virus has slowed down. Merkel also urged young people in Germany to “do it without a party.”

According to data released on Thursday by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany has seen a total increase of 341,223 cases to 6,638 in 24 hours. The second highest daily growth rate was 6,294 on March 28th.

Germany has also registered 33 new deaths over the past 24 hours, adding a total of 9,710 deaths, RKI added.

The Czech Republic registered 9,544 new cases on Wednesday, an increase of 926 from previous records last Friday, the Czech Ministry of Health said.

According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, the total number of cases reached 139,290.

Prime Minister Andrei Barbis said Thursday that “the prognosis is bad and that number is very fatal.”

According to Czech government data, 35 deaths were registered on Wednesday, with 1,172 dead, and 2,678 hospitalized for coronavirus.

New restrictions were introduced on Wednesdays, schools are closed and bars and restaurants can be serviced through the window until 8pm.

Russia reported a record coronavirus-related deaths at 286 over the past 24 hours, according to coronavirus response center data released on Thursday. Russian officials say the total number of deaths is currently 23,491, but the figure is likely to be even higher due to the way the state calculates mortality and reports of high excess mortality this year.

An additional 13,754 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of infections to 1,354,163.

Russia is facing a record daily increase, with health authorities officially reporting about 10,000-11,000 cases per day, about 2,000 more cases per day than during the spring peak.

Moscow has seen a record increase in daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations increased by 15.5% last week, but city authorities have not shut down the facility so far.

Visitors to nightclubs and bars that are open Monday through midnight are required to scan a QR code or text a special number to help track their contacts.

Poland reported a record 8,099 novel coronavirus cases on Thursday, a 24% increase from Wednesday’s record 6,526.