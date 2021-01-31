Home sport Passed by Lazio and presented as Maratimo’s reinforcement

Jan 31, 2021 0 Comments
Writing with Lusa

Andreas Garo is an international cypriot center.

Defender Andreas Garro was officially presented this Saturday as Maratimo’s third reinforcement in the transfer window and promised to “give the maximum” by the Portuguese Football League’s Madron team.

“Maratimo is the most popular club in my country, so I’m very happy to be here and promise to give my best to this team,” the Cypriot international said in a statement to the Island Club’s television.

Verde Rubros’ most recent acquisition was signed by Licio in the 2019/20 season, but he did not spend a single minute in the service of Roma, the same season he was awarded the Italian Serie B in Salerntina, scoring one goal in 34 matches.

The central defender held the final meeting for the Salerno team for the third round of the Italian Cup at the end of October, in which he was beaten 1-0 at home by Samptoria, the Genoa team who eagerly marked the introduction of Portuguese Adrian Silva in a match.

The 24-year-old Cypriot, who traveled through England in 2016 to represent the Nottingham Forest Under-23 team, is considered the most “physical” player to ever give “maximum” on the pitch.

Andreas Crore made his third signing for Madiran in January after acquiring Italian midfielder Stefano Beltram and Brazilian striker Sass.

