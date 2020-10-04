Patel promises’repair’ of’broken’ British asylum system

Home Secretary Priti Patel said that in “decades” it will conduct the “biggest overhaul” of the British asylum system.

At a Conservative party meeting, Patel said the system was “fundamentally broken” and promised a “solid and fair” system.

The system will include expediting the elimination of people who “have no demand for protection,” she said.

After appearing this week Britain considered sending asylum seekers to islands in the Atlantic Ocean..

Patel said he would introduce legislation to change the system next year, but said “it will take time” and in the meantime “it will accelerate the UK’s operational response to the problem.”

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labor’s shadow home secretary, said Patel’s remarks were “more evidence of how compassionate and lacking Torie is.”

Ahead of her speech at the conference, he said, “The British people will see through the blatant remarks of the Interior Secretary about the’broken system’ that Torriz has overseen for a decade.”

Patel has promised to introduce a new system of asylum that welcomes people through a “safe and legal route” and prevents those arriving illegally from making “endless legal claims that remain.”

She added: “After the successive governments have been inactive for decades, we will solve the moral, legal and practical problems of this broken system, because what exists now is neither firm nor fair.”

The Interior Secretary said she would come up with a bill to deliver on the promise she said would be “the biggest overhaul of our asylum system in decades.”

The promised overhaul is Journey to England across the English Channel in SeptemberMs Patel vowed to stop.

According to Refugee Action, 35,566 asylum applications were made in the UK in 2019, down from the 2002 high of 84,000.

At the same time, the delay in processing applications for asylum in the UK has increased significantly.

In the last 3 months of 2019, 4 out of 5 applicants waited at least 6 months for their case to be processed.

Patel said the British would “break our rules every week” and more “return immediately” those who arrived illegally.

Image copyright

Getty images Image caption

This week the government considered building an asylum treatment center on Ascension Island, a remote British territory in the Atlantic Ocean.





It appeared this week that the government was considering building an asylum treatment center on remote British territory in the Atlantic Ocean.

Patel asked officials for an asylum policy that had been successful in other countries, the BBC said.

The Labor Party said that “comic thinking” is “inhuman, completely unrealistic, and costly.”

In her speech, the Home Secretary said the government “will seek all practical steps and options to prevent illegal migration.”

“The reformed system will prosecute criminals and protect vulnerable people. That should be a solid and fair system,” she added.

‘Better rebuild’

Meanwhile, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged cabinet colleagues for a “bold and ambitious” bill for the next Queen’s speech, Downing Street said.

No. 10 wanted to be seen beyond the Corona 19 epidemic and said the Prime Minister “will not go off the path” from delivering his declaration promises.

Rees-Mogg said in a letter that after the transition period with the European Union ended on December 31st, “it is important to be prepared to make the most of your opportunities.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s priorities include resolving crime, controlling UK borders, investing in infrastructure and enhancing public services, Rees-Mogg said.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that we will not get out of the process of making a better reconstruction plan, and this is exactly what the next Queen’s speech will do,” said the 10th spokesman.