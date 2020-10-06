Patrick Ma Holmes shouted a drama in Patriots vs. Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Ma Holmes Monday night on social media New England Patriots Fluttering in front of a defender trying to pull a penalty.

When the Chiefs only climbed three points in the fourth quarter, Mahomes took the Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr.

BILL BELICHICK is the best coach of all time, but his coaching tree is pale compared to a mentor

With the extra action, the referee threw the flag and gave the chief more yards. Some fans did not like the drama.

Kansas City will win the match with a 26-10 loss.

The Mahomes were 29 at-bats and 19 at-bats with 239 pass yards and two touchdown passes. Tyreek Hill The other is with Mecole Hardman.

The NFL team could be confiscated for violating the mask protocol, says ROGER GOODELL.

Patriots with Brian Hoyer Jarrett Steadam During the game.

Hoyer was in 24 at-bats and 15 at-bats with 130 yards and interception. He negated the possibility of the Patriots tying the match into the first half by the end of the first half. He sat on a bench in the second half.

Stidham received a touchdown pass but threw two wrong interceptions, one of which was returned for the touchdown. Tyrant Mathieu.

Damian Harris played 100 yards in the game. It’s one of New England’s only bright spots.

Click here for more NFL coverage at FOXNEWS.COM.

The game took place Monday night after moving due to players who tested positive for coronavirus. Cam newton It was one of those players and he went on to play.

The Chiefs go 4-0 in the season. It is the fourth straight for the team to start season 4-0. Patriots go 2-2.