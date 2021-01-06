Home sport Paul – Abel Ferreira’s Palmeras destroys river plate in Buenos Aires (Libertadores)

Paul – Abel Ferreira's Palmeras destroys river plate in Buenos Aires (Libertadores)

Paul - Abel Ferreira's Palmeras destroys river plate in Buenos Aires (Libertadores)

Palmeiras beat River Plate in Buenos Aires 3-0 in the first leg of the Libertadores semi-final this morning. The legendary monument de Nice could not be used by Argentina, played precisely at the Libertadores Stadium in the United States, which is usually used by the Independent, the club with the most titles in the tournament: 7.

Abel Ferreira’s team took the lead in the 27th minute, in which Franco Armani is halfway through a play and a little worse in the photo.

After seeing the second goal canceled out from the game, Luis Adriano will sign young midfielder Danilo’s pass to Palmeras 0-2, to the amazement of Marcelo Gallardo, who did not avoid a tense smile.

Coach, winner of two Libertadores Millionaires, In the 60th minute by Gabriel Menino, without a ball – a real aggression – would have been even more intense with the dismissal of George Carrace, who had completely lost for Colombia’s most difficult entry.

Two minutes later, Gustavo Scarpa scored an indirect free kick and Matthias Vina put it into the net. It was 0-3 Green.

The fourth goal was close a few more times, but Brino and Menino could not finish better against Armani.

The second leg is now scheduled for a week in Sao Paulo, starting at 0:30.

In the other match the next morning, Boca Juniors Argentina and Santos Brazil face each other. The final is set to take place on January 30 in Maracan, Rio de Janeiro.

