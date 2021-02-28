Paul – Cedric Arsenal beat Ricardo Pereira’s dull Leicester (England)

Arsenal, Benfica ‘s executioner in the Europa League, beat Leicester 3-1 in the 26th round of the English Premier League this Sunday.

There were two Portuguese on the field in this match. On the side Foxes, Ricardo Pereira played as a perfect midfielder, he was a sideline like Cedric, he occupied in defending his normal position Gunners.

The Brendan Rodgers team, which faces waves of injuries – not counting James Madison, James Justin, Wesley Fobana, Ayos Perez and Dennis Breit – were challenged without Harvey Barnes and Luke Thomas due to physical issues. However, Leicester were the first team to score through the Tilemans in the sixth minute.

Arsenal reversed the decision in the first half. First, David Lewis equalized with a stunning header in the 39th minute after a free-kick from Willian. Then, in the devastating second minute, Alexandre Lacazette converted a penalty that sent NDT’s ball into the area after Nicola Papப்பின்s’ cross.

Confirmation of victory came in the 52nd minute, by Papal. Ivory scored the fourth goal of the last seven matches he started, after being misled by Willian, with no one towards the goal, pushing the ball into the net.

The game was also flat for the London players who were without Emily Smith-Rowe, who influenced the injured team in the first half.

You Gunners Michael Arteta climbed to ninth place with 37 points. Leicester, on the other hand, missed the attack in second place, but it was clear they would continue on stage with 49 points at the end of the day.

In the other game at the same time, Crystal Palace and Fulham drew 0-0. Scott Parker brought in Portuguese Ivan Cavaliro Huts, In 66 minutes, to Bobby Reid. Fulham are leading the way with 23 points and three points from Newcastle. Crystal Palace is 13th, with 33.