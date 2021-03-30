Home sport Paul – Guinea-Bissau beat Congo in the final (CAN)

Mar 30, 2021 0 Comments
Guinea-Bissau qualified for the final of the African Cup of Nations by beating Congo 3-0 in the final round, Pizza.

Picuti, a pioneer who represented SC Prague, Maratimo, Gil Vicente and Academica in Portugal, led the way to victory djurtus, Meta, Vitoria de Cetapal, and Jorkinho (formerly Aroca and Chavez) closed the scoring in the second half.

I (FC Porto), Pele (Rio Ave), Foley Conte (Portimonens), Pura (Forens) and Alpha Semedo (provided by Benfica for reading) also took part in the Guinea-Bissau banquet, beating Congo in second place in the group. I also guarantee a place in the final stage.

In the other match of the group, Senegal, who secured the first place, drew with last-ranked Swaziland (1-1).

With the consolidation of Group L’s lead, Nigeria beat Lesotho 3-0, with Zaidu (FC Porto) and Ebuhi (Benfica agreeing to Twenty20) starting.

Results:

Ivory Coast – Ethiopia, 3 – 1

Madagascar – Niger, 0 – 0

Central African Republic – Mauritania, 0 – 1

Guinea-Bissau – Congo, 3 – 0

Nigeria – Lesotho, 3 – 0

Senegal – Esuvadini, 1 – 1

Cameroon – Rwanda, 20 hours

Morocco – Burundi, 20 hours

Mozambique – Cape Verde, 20 hours

