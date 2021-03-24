Home sport Paul – Mambas have failed in Rwanda and are dependent on third parties (Mozambique)

Mar 24, 2021
The Mozambican national football team lost to Rwanda (0-1) this Wednesday, and it is not up to you to qualify for the African Nations Championship (CAN) 2021.

Portugal’s Luis Gonzalez’s men resisted pressure from home in the first half, but the Rwanders scored in the 69th minute through Amoubis.

It was only after the goal that Mambas, and with the entry of Dominguez, was able to create offensive plays, wasting so much sovereignty that the captain had to draw.

The truth is that on March 30, in Maputo, Mozambique lost the main objective not to be missed in Rwanda, gaining the Cape Verde by relying only on itself to qualify.

In the group Mambas fell to third place with 4 points, while Rwanda advanced to second place, counting to 5. The fifth round of Group F ends this Thursday. The “Blue Sharks” finished last with 4 four points, but they are in a position to qualify for the CAN if they beat the “inappropriate lions”.

