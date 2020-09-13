Paul Walker’s daughter celebrates the late actor on his 47th birthday.

Paul walker Daughter Meadow shared a commemorative post from her deceased father on the 47th day of the actor. birthday.

The photo she posted on Instagram shows that she is a baby next to a young walker.

Children of VIN DIESEL, PAUL WALKER unite for a selfie:’FAMILY, FOREVER’

“The moment we realized we were twins,” Meadow captioned his post on Saturday. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful souls.”

Walker, along with friend and financial adviser Roger Rodas, 38, died at age 40 in a fatal car accident on November 30, 2013.

The actor is best known for the role of Brian O’Conner in “.Fast and furious”A movie franchise, an action series from Universal Pictures, mainly focused on illegal street racing, robbery and espionage. Walker starred in six films of the franchise.

WALMART apologizes to Paul Walker’s family after regressing from a fierce tweet

Meadows was 15 years old at the time of Walker’s death and lived with him in California for two years after growing up in Hawaii. As a teenager, Meadow was at the center of a custody and inheritance dispute between her mother, Rebecca Soteros and the Walker family.

In 2014, she was named Walker’s sole beneficiary. A year later, she sued the German automaker Porsche, claiming that Walker initially survived the crash, but was unable to escape the seat belt of the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT. Page 6. Meadow and Porshe settled the lawsuit in 2017 with undisclosed amounts.

Click here to receive the FOX News app.

Meadow, now 21, launched a “good challenge” this year in honor of his father.

In a separate Instagram post, she wrote, “To celebrate my dad’s birthday, I start a good challenge every year.” “This year I keep it simple and close to my heart. I am really blessed to be able to fall in love with my best friends.”

Meadow has tagged Walker’s former co-stars and other famous faces to the challenge, including Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and rapper YG.