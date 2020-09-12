Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow honors his late father on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful souls.”

Meadow walker In honor of the deceased father Paul walker On the actor’s 47th birthday.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old model paid a sweet tribute to the “Fast and Furious” star, who died tragically in a car accident in 2013. Meadow on Instagram tells her that her father is sweetheart.

“The moment we realized we were twins,” she said Photo, Above. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful souls.”

At the age of 40, Paul died in an accident when a passenger in a car hit a light pole in Santa Clarita, California, causing a fire.

The 2005 Porsche Carrera GT was driven by his friend and racing team partner Roger Rodas, who died in a crash.

Since his father’s death, Meadow has continued to respect his father’s legacy through the Paul Walker Foundation. On Saturday, Meadow launched the Foundation’s annual “Do Good” challenge in time for Paul’s birthday.

“In celebration of my father’s birthday, Meadow kicks off the annual do good challenge. This year I’ll keep it simple and close to my heart,” Meadow captioned a photo of her and a friend. “I’m really happy to be in love with my best friends. Thanks to Diva and Morgan for working on this project with me to capture some of our friendships.”

“My friendships are my foundation. They are my family. Tell your friends that you love them and admit they are there no matter what. #Do a good job #BeGoodIn order to share the random kindness, “she” added before nominating “people. Among the Meadow tags were Paul’s “Fast and Furious” co-stars. Vin Diesel, Jordna Brewster and Natalie Emmanuel.

The Paul Walker Foundation’s Instagram account shared details about the social media challenge.

“Beginning is a two-way thing. Please keep in mind that this assignment is important to doing well for others and for yourself.” Caption Retreat photo of Meadow and Paul. “We want to hear from the PW family!”

“We will be offering prizes and gift cards to participants who submit to share the “Do Good” story. Let’s Get Together! Tag and Hashtag to participate.

# DoGood for others # BeGood to ourselves. # Happy Birthday Paul. “

Last March, the Paul Walker Foundation partner Los Angeles Regional Food Bank “Provides Meal to Children During COVID 19 Crisis”, Meadow Presented on Instagram At the time.

“Please stay home,” she added. “This protects not only you, but everyone around you. We have to take care of each other during this time. And always. A lot of love, meadow.”

