Pav Casol reunites with the Los Angeles Lakers and joins Brother Mark

Pa Casol hopes to make an NBA comeback and a place in Spain’s Olympic team in Dokio, a six-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion on ESPN Wednesday.

Casol, 40, has identified the Los Angeles Lakers as one of his dream destinations.

“There’s meaning and history,” said Casol, who won titles with the Lakers with Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010. “I’m not going to lie. It would be so special, my brother now [Marc] Is still special. But I am not in a very demanding position right now. I don’t have 10 offers on the table. “



1 is related

Mark Casol, Bavin’s brother signed a two – year, $ 5.25 million contract with the Lakers last month, in his 40s.

Pav Casol has not appeared in a game since March 2019, after which he underwent two surgeries to repair pressure fractures in the naval bone in his left foot, he told ESPN. Casol said doctors first discovered the stress reaction in the fall of 2018, when he started his third season with the San Antonio Spurs.

Casol and his agent recently discussed training camp deals with some NBA groups, but Casol said he wanted to do additional conditioning before actively engaging in negotiations. He has been coaching in Northern California, where he lives with his wife Catherine McDonald and their 3-month-old daughter because he hopes to play back in the NBA rather than being a renowned coach.

“I want the opportunity to contribute – to feel needed,” Kasol said. “Not only being there, it’s not who I am. I like to enjoy it.

The level of lockers interest in reassembling a check is not clear. Casol did not play 5-of-5 after surgery, he said. Casol said he has set up 2-on-2 games with local players, including a former Stanford player and an NBA team employee who spends his time in the Bay Area.

Checkout has arranged for weekly corona virus testing for workout partners, and he said they should wear masks during contact exercises. Between sessions, he asks his workout partners to be vigilant about social exclusion, wearing masks and other safety measures. Extending beyond a few workout partners is difficult during epidemics.

“It’s not like we live in a bubble,” Kasol said.

However, full communication exercises are a long way from where Casoline rehab began in 2019 after two procedures. At first, he almost could not put weight on his feet. He had to strengthen it with basic exercises: he said, rolling his toes around a piece that was placed on the floor, then using his toes to pick up a pen and place it down several times in a row.

He would start a walk and then walk on the smooth surface like grass and sand.

“There were good days, and then there were hard days, ” Is it really worth it? Maybe it’s time to give it up, ‘” Casol said.

The Check brothers traded with each other in 2008, when Memphis Chrislice converted the senior check to a set of lockers – widely ridiculed at the time – including Mark, who was then playing overseas.

Pav Casol sought to persuade the Chris Lice administration to draft Mark in 2007, once the Lakers selected him 48th, trading for him. When Chrysalis exchanged checks seven months later, a member of Memphis’s board mocked Pau, saying, “We finally got it. [Marc], Thank you, Pav !, “” Senior Kasol recalled. “I said, ‘Well, that’s not exactly how I imagined it.’

The brothers discussed where Mark could sign during his most recent free-agency period.

“He had a lot of teams interested,” Pav Kasol said of his brother. “What he highly valued was the chance to win another championship. Playing for the Lakers – this is a unique privilege. It was a lifetime chance and it was very special for us to be the first brothers to play for the Lakers.”

“It would be incredible if at some point it could end up where I could be on the team,” Kasol added.

Casol wondered if he would enjoy playing in any bubble environment that would take him away from his wife and their daughter Elizabeth Gianna Casol, whose middle name Casol and McDonald paid homage to Bryant and his late 13s. Older daughter, Gianna.

But Kasol is determined to take another shot at the NBA. Before coming to the United States, he starred in F.C. He has spoken with Barcelona before ending his career, but has said he wants to remain in the NBA.

After that, the 2021 Olympic loom in Tokyo. Casol has played in four consecutive Olympics for Spain’s national team, helping him win silver medals in 2008 and 2012 and bronze in 2016. Casol was injured when Spain won the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup last year.

“It’s extraordinary to be able to play in five Olympics,” Kasol said.

When he retires, Check will be interested in serving on an NBA team, he said. He is not ready for it yet.

“I want to be on an NBA list again at some point – not far off now,” Kasol said.