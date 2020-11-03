Paving the way to the city of Hwaseong

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk I have long dreamed of building a million cities on Mars by 2050. A Martian colony full of citizens and businesses-people can build everything from the first space pizzeria to the first iron factory in space.

The city of Mars could someday lead to a new nation all together.

Getting there will be half of the battle, and the SpaceX Starship rocket is the key to the success of these plans. It’s still under construction, but it’s ready to someday take the Earth’s people to Mars.

With Starship going through the latest tests, future trips to Mars will look closer than ever. But revolutionizing space travel and building a pizzeria on Mars are all secondary to the ultimate prize pool that expands humanity’s footprint in the solar system. And, according to Elon Musk, Mars City could be the key to our species’ survival.

In this episode green, We discuss the future of space travel and the implications of testing the latest Starship rockets on humanity itself.

Our first story It’s all about Starship, the SpaceX launch vehicle, at the heart of the company’s future transport plans to fly spacecraft to the Moon, Mars and beyond. After completing the first three-engine test launch, the spacecraft is ready to launch to a new height. Humans can get closer to the reality of commercial space travel than ever before.

In the second story SpaceX CEO Elon Musk explains an important test to determine whether his ultimate goal of settling on Mars can be successful. Although technology may soon enable humans to settle on the Red Planet, creating a city on Mars that does not depend on Earth is still difficult, and overcoming that challenge can ultimately save humanity.

