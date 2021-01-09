PCP calls for action to rectify the situation of SPAL workers

In a question to Labor, Solidarity and Social Security Minister Ana Mendes Godinho, the PCB accused Nazareth of reorganizing the Ceramic Society of Alcopana (SPAL), located in the municipality of Valdos dos Fratz. Cuts and changes have always been made at the expense of workers. “

The partial payment of the Christmas subsidy was denounced by the Nazareth and Alcopana Communist Councils in the district of Lyre in December 2020, after the company decided to pay 25%, and the remaining 75% was settled in three more installments.

“It gets even more serious definitions considering that we are experiencing great hardship for most families in Portugal,” see representatives in the document sent, in which they accuse SPAL workers of “unnecessarily withholding a portion of the subsidy.”

According to the PCB, SPAL receives from Social Security “50% of the said allowance refers to workers who are ‘laid off’, and therefore retains 25% of the allowance unnecessarily.” “In addition.

In December, in response to the Lusa Agency, the company justified providing only a 25% subsidy, saying, “Economic problems reflected in the special revival process. [PER]”, Which progressed in September 2020, in response to the” business crisis “caused by the sudden and significant collapse of the world economy, caused by the Govt-19 epidemic.

The company, which questioned Lusa, said today that “the remaining 25% of installments are expected to be paid in the coming months.”

Taking into account the accumulated losses, especially in the last two years, SPAL has been undertaking restructuring measures, including the dismissal of 38 workers and the dismissal of a further 30 by mutual agreement to prevent a significant resumption of orders.

The company maintained the remaining 270 jobs.

The PCP now wants to know if the government is aware of the “severe situation” facing SPAL workers and what “urgent measures” are being taken to respect workers’ rights.



