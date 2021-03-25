Home Economy Pedro Nuno defends the reopening of Santos Turo Castle to Barca de Alva

Pedro Nuno defends the reopening of Santos Turo Castle to Barca de Alva

Mar 25, 2021 0 Comments
Pedro Nuno defends the reopening of Santos Turo Castle to Barca de Alva

Pedro Nuno Santos defends the reopening of Turo da Ragua Castle to Barca de Alva. The area has “very important tourism potential,” the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing said on Wednesday. However, the line should not be reopened on the Spanish side, the minister said in response to questions from representatives of the Economic, Innovation and Public Works Committee.

“I am in favor of expanding Toro Castle to Barca de Alva. It has a very important tourist potential. It is one of the most beautiful areas in Toro,” said Nuno Santos of Puntarenas. The minister’s position comes two weeks after parliament unanimously approved a petition to reopen the area. The document, presented by Friends of the Turo World Heritage and the Museo du Toro Foundation, collected 13,999 signatures.

On the Portuguese side, Reopening of Turo Fort border Indicates Investment of 43 million euros, According to a 2017 study by Infrastructures de Portugal. The return of trains to the area – which has been closed since 1988 – will “create new opportunities in nearby areas such as Fossia”.

Although this work can count on the help of European funds, the Minister is asking for financial assistance for the work. “Help me find the country and find the money,” the minister said.

READ  Inventory futures rise to start 7 days ahead of earnings year

The reopening of the area between the border and La Fonte de San Estepan outside the projects, which will invest between 87 and 119 million euros on the Spanish side. “The Spaniards showed no interest in the project,” said Nuno Santos of Puntarenas.

You May Also Like

A month of Euro-African dialogue on growth and change

A month of Euro-African dialogue on growth and change

The United States is helping Sudan repay its World Bank debt and receive new funding

Powell points out that the recovery in the United States is progressing rapidly

'Despite the problems, our economy is doing very well,' says Bolzano

‘Despite the problems, our economy is doing very well,’ says Bolzano

Kodav hosts a virtual event in Uberaba to commemorate World Water Day | Mining triangle

Kodav hosts a virtual event in Uberaba to commemorate World Water Day | Mining triangle

*

Councils and Diversity

Evaluating resources

Evaluating resources

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *