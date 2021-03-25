Porto, 06/03/2020 – Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Pedro Nuno Santos, C.P. And Ragua. Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Point Pedro Nuno Santos; Louis Puntaren Martins, leader of Porto and Northern Tourism. (Jose Carmo / Global Images) © Jose Carmo / Global Images

Pedro Nuno Santos defends the reopening of Turo da Ragua Castle to Barca de Alva. The area has “very important tourism potential,” the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing said on Wednesday. However, the line should not be reopened on the Spanish side, the minister said in response to questions from representatives of the Economic, Innovation and Public Works Committee.

“I am in favor of expanding Toro Castle to Barca de Alva. It has a very important tourist potential. It is one of the most beautiful areas in Toro,” said Nuno Santos of Puntarenas. The minister’s position comes two weeks after parliament unanimously approved a petition to reopen the area. The document, presented by Friends of the Turo World Heritage and the Museo du Toro Foundation, collected 13,999 signatures.

On the Portuguese side, Reopening of Turo Fort border Indicates Investment of 43 million euros, According to a 2017 study by Infrastructures de Portugal. The return of trains to the area – which has been closed since 1988 – will “create new opportunities in nearby areas such as Fossia”.

Although this work can count on the help of European funds, the Minister is asking for financial assistance for the work. “Help me find the country and find the money,” the minister said.

The reopening of the area between the border and La Fonte de San Estepan outside the projects, which will invest between 87 and 119 million euros on the Spanish side. “The Spaniards showed no interest in the project,” said Nuno Santos of Puntarenas.

The Turo Line runs for more than 191 kilometers from Ermesinde to Barca de Alva. The closure of the international connection occurred in 1985, and the extension between Pocinho and Barca de Alva ended in 1988. Electrification was completed until Marco de Canaves; The hotel will be located between Marco de Canavs and Ragua until the end of 2023 under the investment plan Ferovia 2020.

The Minister was also asked about the possible rail link between Barrow and Hulva proposed by the Andalusian Chambers of Commerce and the Algarve Chamber of Commerce. At this point, only Nuno Santos of Puntarenas pointed out that the Spaniards were not interested in the project, which makes this race impossible.