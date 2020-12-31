Pedro Sousa occupies a legendary place during the first Grand Slam of 2021

Lisbon waited for a withdrawal to enter the main frame of the Australian Open.

It was at dawn yesterday in Portugal, through the North American news agency Associated Press, that the tennis world learned that it will not be at the Australian Open (from February 8 to 21, Melbourne) that Roger Federer begins season 2021.

The Swiss continue to train in Dubai, where he has a winter residence, but after consulting with his team members, he has decided to postpone his return.

In the statement sent to the AP, the agent for the tennis player who is on the podium of the all-time best revealed: “Roger has chosen not to play in Australia. He has made great physical progress during the course. of the last two months, but decided to compete again only after the end of the Australian Grand Slam “. It should be noted that this year, in February and June, the winner of 20 Grand Slam tournaments was subjected to arthroscopies on his right knee, having participated in only one event, exactly the Australian Open, where he was a half -finalist.

The news of the first crash in Melbourne was a genuine relief for Pedro Sousa from the burden of doubts created by the uncertainty of where to start the season. The day before yesterday, O JOGO, supposed to be faced with “some confusion” to build the schedule for the first two months of the new season and now he will have (almost) everything planned. Avoiding having to compete in the qualifying phase in Doha, Qatar, it will be in unbeatable condition that he returns to the activity and, it seems, ATP250 in Antalya, Turkey, between the January 7 and 13.

“At the moment I am out of Antalya and have already obtained entry to Delray Beach [outro ATP250 na mesma data]”, Clarified the Lisbon, adding:” If I have to choose a departure in Turkey, otherwise I will go to the United States “.