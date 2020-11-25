Penguin Random House staff shed tears over the publication of Jordan Peterson’s book: Report

A new report by the publisher of a book written by Canadian medical psychologist Jordan Peterson on the publication of a public report on the Penguin Random House in Canada has been published.

He is Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto and holds a Ph.D. In Medical Psychology, he announced on Monday that he would be releasing a new book, Beyond Order: 12 More Rules of Life, which is set to be released in March next year.

However, Wise News reported on Tuesday that Peterson’s book had provoked an emotional outcry within the Canadian publishing house, with employees trying to pressure the company to cancel the book.

According to the report, the management of Penguin Random House Canada (PRHC), a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, was confronted by “many” employees in an inner town hall on Monday, and the latest dozens of anonymous complaints “Dozens of anonymous complaints have been lodged” political and cultural Work from a professor who speaks openly.

“He is a symbol of hate speech and transphobia, he is a symbol of white supremacy and is not proud to work for a company that publishes him regardless of the content of his book,” said a Town Hall participant who is also a member of the LGBTQ community.

Another employee accused the crowd of “crying in the crowd about how Jordan Peterson has affected their lives,” while one said Peterson “intensified their father” and insisted that the publication of Peterson’s book “negatively affect their non-binary friend”.

“The company has been doing these racist and friendly countries since June, and then publishing Peterson’s book is the complete opposite of this. All of their previous efforts seem to be quite effective,” the employee told Wise.

The PRHC said in a statement yesterday that it would announce the release of “Jordan Peterson’s new book” this March, following the order. Launched feedback channel and we fully support it. We look forward to hearing from our staff and answering all of their questions. We are committed to eliciting a wide range of voices and perspectives. “

Wise statement from critics that critics of depressed staff should be fired or fired by the publisher for emotionally responding to Peterson’s work quickly went viral on social media.

Penguin Random House Canada did not immediately respond to a request from Fox News for comment.