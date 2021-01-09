Home entertainment Pento documentary presented in the United States – Diffuser

Jan 09, 2021 0 Comments
The documentary ‘Name You See Doto’, written by Pento Gonsalves and written by Angora Produs, was presented at the Docs Without Borders Film Festival in the United States. The project, which is part of the Municipal Cultural Fund, tells the story of the hip hop collective Nest Banos.

Launched in 2020, this medium-sized festival competed in the tourism / culture / arts category at the festival, which was remotely assessed due to the epidemic, and was featured by the North American Festival.

Unlike other festivals, DWPF has a unique rating system that ensures that each film competes in its own merits, not even one category of award-winning films.

According to the film’s director Fernando Turchetto, “Already winning an international award for our first film, both confirm the importance of this documentary to society, as well as further motivate us to continue producing.”

The team wants to compete and showcase at national festivals for 2021. “In December, we were invited to participate in a dance festival called Moa-se de Manas, where it was shown in an independent cinema room, where we chatted. The message is that hip hop promotes change and we will spread it as far as possible.

