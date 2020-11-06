People who test positive for Covid-19 are more likely to go to work than work from home, research shows.

Spring lock helped. Stop the flooding of a hospital and Decreased Covid-19 infection rate, Saving countless lives in the process. Now, after the state resumes and the summer surge has erased much of the progress made during the lockdown, the US What doctors say will be the worst coronavirus outbreak yet.

However, there is hardly any desire for more closures. Instead, here’s what some governors and mayors are doing to identify the epidemic.

Growing cities and at least 33 states I need a mask It must be worn in public places or in certain situations.

Michigan It’s one of many states wrestling with the onslaught of new Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. So last week, the state government ordered residents to wear masks when two or more people gather in places such as stores, offices and schools, the state health ministry said.

Some cities and counties currently have night curfew, including Miami-Dade County. Florida; El Paso County, Texas; And Pueblo, Colorado, New Covid-19 infections surged.

“What we are facing in Pueblo is a public health disaster threatening lives and economies,” Mayor Nicholas Gradisar announced a two-week curfew on Thursday.

Meanwhile, El Paso County TexasJudge Ricardo Samaniego, the county’s top official, said they had a two-week curfew. Samaniego said all hospitals and intensive care units in the El Paso area have already achieved 100% capacity.

on Florida, At the order of the mayor of county Carlos Giménez, everyone in Miami-Dade County is required to wear a mask in public if social distancing is not possible or there are no physical barriers. Miami-Dade said the mask duty is good for business as well.

on MichiganThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that restaurant restaurant and bar customers must provide phone numbers to track contact if they are exposed to the coronavirus.

New York The state issued similar rules in September. Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office said that at least one person at each party dining in an indoor restaurant must provide contact information if the contact tracker needs to be contacted.

Some states restrict crowd size both indoors and outdoors.

ConnecticutGovernor Ned Lamont said Monday it was one of the most successful states in dealing with the epidemic and would limit the restaurant’s capacity to 50%.

Connecticut’s rituals are limited to 50% or 100 people, whichever is smaller. Indoor event space is limited to 25 people, outdoor event space is limited to 50 people, and theater is limited to 100 people.

Illinois Test positive rates have skyrocketed in all parts of New York State and are now undergoing “revival mitigation measures.” From Wednesday, all indoor restaurant and bar services are banned, and all meetings, gatherings or social events are limited to 25% of the capacity or to a total of 25 people, whichever is less.

on Colorado, Health officials backtracked Denver’s resumption. Restaurants are now limited to 25% of the indoor capacity, or a total of 50 people or less per room. Chapels are limited to 25% or 50 people capacity, while retail stores are currently limited to 25% capacity.

Read more: