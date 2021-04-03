Pepe reveals ‘hidden page’ of conversation with The Ball – Ronaldo (video) (FC Porto)

In an interview TNT Sports Brazil, F.C. Porto captain Pepe reveals in detail his conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo during the match against Juventus in Turin, about the second leg of the 16th round of the Champions League.

It I opened it (pointing to his eyebrow) He said: ‘Pepe, this is dangerous; Dangerous in the head ‘. He was with me in Real Madrid [Iker] Casillas put me in a coma twice. Now I’m talking about playing, but it’s scary. On one occasion Cristiano went to see me at the hospital because he saw that the situation was serious, “the Portuguese international said.

Pepe returns to conversation in Turin: He told me that hitting the head is dangerous. I left the page and he said: ‘You’ re going to play because I want to win the field with you ‘. I replied: ‘Well, you will win the field with me, but I will cross the tie’. »

However, the center of the blues and whites noted that “the registrar will only let Cristiano speak.”

Answer I had to answer, my answer just didn’t come out. I’m waiting for you to leave முடி, finished, between smiles.