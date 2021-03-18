Home sport Pepe talks about Cole 900 on Bola – Drago (video) (FC Porto)

Mar 18, 2021 0 Comments
Pepe will go down in history for signing 900 goals at Estadio do Drago. The Portuguese international opened the scoring in a fight against Banos de Ferreira (2-0) on the 14th, hitting the head and talking about the team’s moment and future.

The feeling is very good, I was able to score a goal at the club I love the most, in our Estadio du Drago, over 900, special to any player. That’s why I’m so happy to be a part of the club’s history. ” He began by telling Porto’s media that Pepe.

When asked about the most special goal he scored, he admitted that he would always give the same answer. This was the last [risos]. Getting a score for me is always special, so let me say one last thing. This is very important to me because it stopped the team from winning a very important match அவர், he said after explaining the strange celebration:

Two I did two [festejos]. First for my daughter, it was a crab, because she usually dances at home and both usually dance. The second is a panda-like punch. »

And can the target reach 1000 in the dragon? “We’ll see [Risos]. Let’s see if I reached a thousand goals in Estadio Draco. That I can plan. I think it will be a little difficult because it will take many years, but I’m glad to be able to enter the history of the club I love the most, as well as help my teammates and my team. »

