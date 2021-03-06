Home Tech Perseverance makes the first Mars movement test successful

Perseverance makes the first Mars movement test successful

Mar 06, 2021 0 Comments
Perseverance makes the first Mars movement test successful

A The first trip of diligence as the first test to check took place on Thursday OK Function of systems.

Equipped with six wheels, the vehicle advanced four meters NASA, And made a loop on the left, ending with a reverse maneuver of about two and a half meters.

During the reverse maneuver he was able to photograph the marks left by the wheels on the ground of Mars.

All of these maneuvers take 33 minutes.

“I don’t think I was very happy to see the wheel scores,” Anees said Sarifian, Aerospace engineer and responsible for “diligent” movement systems.

Two more trips are planned: one today and one on Saturday.

After this test phase, the vehicle will be capable of traveling about 200 meters daily on the surface of Mars (taking into account that the days of Mars are slightly longer than Earth).

While not a groundbreaking contribution to the genre, “Perseverance” has the potential to travel five times more than “Curiosity”). NASA in Mars.

Also read: Diligence. Mars Rover has a processor IMac Since 1998

Always know first.
Fifth consecutive year consumer choice for online printing.
Download our free app.

Download from the Apple Store
Google Play Download

READ  Leaked Images Spill the Beans on Samsung's Up coming Wireless Earbuds

You May Also Like

Time to update! The Galaxy S10 Lite One starts thinking with UI 3.1

Time to update! The Galaxy S10 Lite One starts thinking with UI 3.1

Google Chrome will start getting updates soon

Ui ui! FM 21 e NBA 2K21 de borla No Xbox Game Pass? Ready-Say! Leakage

Ui ui! FM 21 e NBA 2K21 de borla No Xbox Game Pass? Ready-Say! Leakage

The PlayStation VR6 is getting ready to get new games

The PlayStation VR6 is getting ready to get new games

SpaceX. The rocket lands successfully, but explodes again during the test

SpaceX. The rocket lands successfully, but explodes again during the test

Jogo FANTASIAN, do Apple Arcade

The game from the creator of FINAL FANTASY will be released soon – MacMagazine.com

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *