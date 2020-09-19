Peruvian President Martin Viz Cara survives impeachment vote

Peruvian Lima-Peru President Martin Viz Cara survived the impeachment vote last Friday and ended a parliamentary battle that threatened to put the country into constitutional crisis due to a devastating epidemic.

The opposition’s initiative to impeach the president on charges of interfering with the judiciary was supported by 32 of Peru’s 130 lawmakers, far less than two-thirds of the 87 votes required for dismissal.

The vote, which ended a fierce week-long political battle between Vizcarra’s supporters and opponents, cleared the way for the president to end his term of office, ending in July, after which he retired and went against charges. He promised to defend himself in court of all wrongdoing.

But what was revealed at the impeachment hearing has made Peru’s political class even more distrustful seven months before the general election in one of the Latin American countries. The worst blow by the plague.