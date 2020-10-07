Petco Stops Selling’Shock’ Necklaces

Animal rights groups have long been harassing animals and opposed the use of leashes.

This move is part of Petco’s extensive corporate transformation to establish itself as a health and wellness brand. The company announced on Tuesday it would be rebranding as “Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.” in 2021.

Petco CEO Ron Coughlin told CNN Business in an interview, “The shock loop is not in line with our mission to improve lives.”

Carla, which accounted for about $10 million of Petco’s $4.4 billion in 2019 sales, offers electrical pulses of varying intensity and duration. It is used to suppress excessive behavior. It acts as a barking or invisible fence, preventing your pets from running away. Some trainers say that if used correctly, it can be a useful training tool without harming animals. Most e-collars also have shock-free signals like beeps or vibrations that act as stimuli for training.