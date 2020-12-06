Pete Davidson Staten Island Anti-Govt Lockdown ‘Babies’ Roasts on SNL

At the end of a week in which Hundreds of people gathered Outside of a Staten Island bar to resist COVID locking measures, there really is no one else he can take King of Staten Island Himself, Pete Davidson.

The comedian began jokingly when he saw people “shouting about freedom, mocking the police and chanting that the governor should be arrested” he thought it was a “regular last call”. While he was “one of a kind” against the protests, Davidson said he’s mostly happy, “What’s the worst thing about Staten Island? ‘

“Well, shockingly, New York has one of the second highest rates of COVID infections in the world, so the rule is that they should only be allowed to eat or drink outside,” he explained. “The owner said no one wants to do that because they’re out of business. But the argument that people on Staten Island do not want to drink outside can be proven by going to any Little League game.”

Next, Davidson noted that one protester compared being unable to drink at home to being Jewish during the Holocaust, “It must have been ugly for the people there to suddenly have to pretend to believe in the massacre.”

He accused the protesters of making Staten Islanders like himself “like children” and said, “People in Boston are saying, ‘Ah, you’re drinking at home, you bastards!’

Finally, Davidson will use his “Weekend Update” site to play George Bailey, saying “thousands of people on Twitter are furious.” Virtual table reading of This is a wonderful life For charity next week.

“This is an old-fashioned film about a guy who commits suicide,” he said. “I’m popularly depressed. I have someone’s color in the black and white movie.” If this is a “real remake” of a classic movie, Davidson would admit it is an “odd casting choice”.

“It simply came to our notice then The Godfather With Post Malone, ”he joked. “He’s going to give you an opportunity you can not understand.”

In a final message to the maga-loving residents of Staten Island, “Biden won, break it!”

