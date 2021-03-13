On March 23, OnePlus will announce to the world what we can call the OnePlus 9, a truly great smartphone. This brand is sure to have a reputation for introducing high-performance smartphones, but the issue of quality always ends one step behind the others.

Everything can change in partnership with Hasselbot. Be amazed at the first photos taken by the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus is in the real campaign to upgrade its OnePlus 9. In this case, the general specifications we know come first. There is no doubt about that. The big question is related to cameras.

Partnership with the OnePlus 9 series and Hasselpot

An OnePlus Confirmed a few days ago Rumors were already circulating. The cameras of the new OnePlus 9 series will be designed with Hasselbot technology and knowledge. We are confronted with a company with a history of 180 years, which was on the Apollo 8 mission, resulting in well-known photos of the Earth captured from the moon.

This partnership will give OnePlus the opportunity to take action in all competitions, failing to truly compete with the best competitors.

As revealed a few days ago, the OnePlus 9 series is expected to benefit from the "advanced color calibration" developed jointly by the two companies. In short, the photos taken with the new smartphones should have the most precise and natural looking colors for the users.

In addition to common features such as direct ISO control, focus, exposure time and more, the Hasalpot Pro mode allows OnePlus 9 users to take raw photos and access the editing interface inspired by Hasalpot's focus image processing software.

OnePlus claims that its Hasalpot cameras offer "advanced" HDR video recording, with 4K recording at 120 fps and 8K at 30 fps.

First results

Pete Lowe used his Twitter to share two colorful photos captured by the OnePlus 9 Pro's main and ultra-wide-angle cameras.

But in addition to these examples, some videos and some examples of photos revealing some of the details of these cameras are shared on YouTube.

In the coming days, until the launch, additional examples will be shared through the company’s various information channels. We will watch the news.

