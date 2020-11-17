Pfizer launches Covit-19 vaccine distribution test in four US states | Corona virus

Pfizer has launched a pilot delivery program for its experimental Govt-19 vaccine in four U.S. states as the pharmaceutical maker seeks to meet the delivery challenges posed by its extreme cold storage requirements.

The U.S. pharmaceutical maker said Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee because of differences in overall drug quantity, population diversity and immunization infrastructure, and the need for states to reach individuals in different urban and rural areas. Settings.

“The four states included in this pilot program will not receive the vaccine dose earlier than other states because of this pilot, and they will not receive different reviews,” Pfizer said in a statement.

“We hope the results of this vaccine distribution pilot will set a precedent for other US states and international governments as they prepare to implement effective Govt-19 vaccination programs.”

One week ago, Pfizer created initial data on its vaccine with German partner Bioendech SE More than 90%.

Pfizer vaccine should be shipped and stored at -70 செல் C (-94 ° F), which is significantly below the standard for two to eight செல் C (36-46 F) vaccines.

Earlier on Monday, rival Moderna Inc. said Its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective Preventing Covid-19 based on interim data from a delayed phase investigation will increase confidence that vaccines against the disease will be ready for use soon. Moderna’s vaccine does not require ultracold freezing, which is one factor that could prove to be of great benefit to Pfizer’s product.

Both the Pfizer and Modern vaccines use a new technology called synthetic messenger RNA to activate the immune system against the virus.

Experts have raised concerns about distribution challenges due to its special storage requirements with the Pfizer vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Monday for the first time in nine months, in the hope that a vaccine could soon control the corona virus and the economic devastation it caused.

Shares of high-profit companies led to the economy crashing from forced sleep, such as the airline, movie theaters and banks.

Infection-winning stocks that have benefited from locking orders like Amazon and Zoom Video Communications are lagging behind because they no longer seem like the only safe challenge to play.

The Dow rose 470.63 points, or 1.6%, to 29,950.44. It surpassed the previous close of 29,551.42 set in February before the shares sent by the epidemic panic.

With Reuters and AP