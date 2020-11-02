The typhoon, known as Typhoon Rolly, passed south of Luzon on the mainland of the Philippines, causing heavy rains, floods and landslides, and was weakened as it covered the edge of the Manila capital.

“The number of families affected is 372,653 or 2,068,085,” said NDRRMC spokesperson Ricardo Jalad on Monday. “10 people died and 1 person was injured. The cost of the damage is still being evaluated.”

Typhoon Cygnus was the most powerful storm ever to have occurred anywhere in the world so far this year. When landing On a Sunday morning, gusts and gusts of up to 265 kph (164 mph) lasted in the Philippines with wind speeds of up to 215 kph (133 miles).

Government officials said the embankment was destroyed by heavy rains caused by the typhoon river, and more than 300 houses were buried underneath in the Bicol area. Volcanic rock and lava flow.

It is estimated that among the missing people is a five-year-old boy who was caught in a flood. Before the storm landed, officials evacuated nearly a million inhabitants in southern Luzon, the main island of the Philippines. Prior to the arrival of Goni, there were concerns that it could have a serious impact on the Philippine capital. The NDRRMC tweeted that as of Sunday, at least 2,420 households were preemptively evacuated from the Metro Manila. Storms for Category 5 Atlantic Hurricanes are now Practically weakened It was relegated to a tropical storm after passing through the Philippines, according to the Philippine news agency. The Philippine Coast Guard aircraft is being deployed on Catan Doo Annes Island, NDRRMC added that the base station collapsed in a typhoon, CNN affiliate CNN Philippines reported. NDRRMC spokesman Ricardo Jalad said relief flights carrying food and supplies will be deployed to Catanduanes and Legazpi City on Monday and Tuesday. Goni is one of the most powerful storms that hit the Philippines since Haiyan, where more than 6,300 people died in 2013. The Philippine Meteorological Administration said another cyclone, tropical storm Atsani, could enter the country and gain power.

Further reporting by Reuters.