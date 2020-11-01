Philippine Typhoon: Super Typhoon Goni landed twice after massive evacuation

Typhoon swan It’s the most powerful storm ever recorded anywhere in the world so far this year, and even more powerful with sustained winds of 225 km/h (140 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 310 km/h (190 mph) ahead of the landing of the Philippines.

In terms of intensity, this falls under category 5 Atlantic hurricanes. After landing, Goni was relegated to a typhoon, and the sustained wind speed slowed slightly to 215 km/h.

State governor Al Francis B. Kara said so far four people have been killed, including one hit by a tree and a five-year-old washed away after a river flooded. The disaster management agency could not confirm the report.

In video footage from news channels and social media, the river flooded and some embankments were destroyed, showing the town of Bicol a submarine.

Total, max 31 million According to the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Board, it could be affected by a super typhoon. Philippine authorities have evacuated nearly a million people to safe land as Goni, known locally as Rolly, approached the eastern province. On Sunday morning it landed in Catanduanes and Albay in the Bicol region. The Philippine Meteorological Agency said it expected fatal violent winds and intense heavy rain to prevail in the provinces of Quezon, Laguna and Batangas, as well as the provinces of Bicol, south of the capital Manila. "A particularly dangerous situation in this area," the bureau said. Announced at 8 PM EST. The capital Manila is on the predicted path of Goni, the country's 18th tropical storm to date this year, and the meteorological agency predicts the city's "strong" rainfall and storm surge. The third landing is expected to hit Quezon later this day, weather forecaster Lori della Cruz told the radio station. A storm surge warning has been issued, and officials have reminded people in shelters to observe social distancing as they are also concerned about the spread of the coronavirus. Dozens of international and domestic flights were canceled as civil aviation authorities ordered Manila's main gateway, Ninoy Aquino International Airport, to close all day long. Cygnus is one of the most powerful typhoons hitting the Philippines since Super Typhoon Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people in 2013. It is the sixth tropical storm that has hit the Philippines since October 1st. In less than two weeks, at least 16 people were killed when typhoon Morlav swept the country. It causes floods and landslides. More bad weather is already coming. Tropical storm Formed in the Philippine Sea and headed north, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomy Services Administration (PAGASA). Tropical Storm Atsani was more than 1,200km (745.6 miles) east of the Philippines at 7pm ET on Saturday and was considerably weaker than Goni, but PAGASA said it would intensify on Sundays and Mondays.