Typhoon Goni, known locally as Rolly, is a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 215 km/h (133 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 265 km/h (164 mph). It is set to land on Sunday with the strongest typhoon hitting the Philippines since Haiyan killed more than 6,300 people in November 2013.

Pre-evacuation has begun in coastal and landslide-prone communities in the provinces of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, and the Albay state government will order residents in dangerous areas to leave their homes, local disaster official Gremil Naz told DZBB Radio. station.

Earlier this week, Typhoon do not know 22 people died in the Philippines. Most have drowned in the southern province of Manila, the capital, which is also on the expected path of the swan.

Authorities face another hurdle as shelters must be imposed social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Philippines is the second-largest country in Southeast Asia after Indonesia with COVID-19 infections and deaths.