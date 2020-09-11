Home Top News Phoenix rejects planned’Black Lives Matter’ mural

Phoenix rejects planned’Black Lives Matter’ mural

Sep 11, 2020 0 Comments
Phoenix rejects planned'Black Lives Matter' mural

that much Phoenix City Council The installation request was rejected “Black Lives Matter” street mural downtown.

“The City of Phoenix is ​​unable to accommodate your request as we are ignoring concerns about the safety, risk, and federal guidelines for street markings and existing regulations governing acceptable markings on the road,” read a letter signed by Ed Zuercher. It. Mural planner. “… the installation of murals or other non-standard markings on city streets is currently not allowed.”

The letter was posted on September 9th by Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio on Twitter.

The proposed mural would have included the “Black Lives Matter” statement along with painted images of Martin Luther King, Jr., Cesar Chavez and John Lewis. The proposal also aims to install murals near the Talking Stick Resort Area, Phoenix City Hall, or Arizona State Capitol.

Community members in Phoenix have requested approval for the project, and at a temporary meeting on September 2, they planned to meet with the City’s Street Transportation Department to address safety or accountability issues as well as location and cost for the murals. However, the mural project was withdrawn and the city did not provide a reason.

Click here to receive the FOX News app.

Cities across the United States, including New york city, Chicago and Minneapolis have approved similar street murals to support Black Lives Matter.

The Black Phoenix Organizing Collective referred to the mural as a “empty gesture.”

Click to see more in Fox 10.

You May Also Like

Wisconsin Court May Delay Sending Absentee Ballot Mail

Wisconsin Court May Delay Sending Absentee Ballot Mail

Authorities in Knoxville, Tennessee, are searching for a tiger that was spotted on Wednesday night.

Looking for a tiger found in the Knoxville Industrial Park, Tennessee.

China cancels 1,000 student visas …

Dune trailer: Denis Villeneuve SF saga goes beyond the epic

Dune trailer: Denis Villeneuve SF saga goes beyond the epic

Trump defends decision to publicly downplay COVID-19 to avoid fear

Trump defends decision to publicly downplay COVID-19 to avoid fear

The Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch on November 10th for $500 and the Series S for $300.

The Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch on November 10th for $500 and the Series S for $300.

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *