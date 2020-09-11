Phoenix rejects planned’Black Lives Matter’ mural

that much Phoenix City Council The installation request was rejected “Black Lives Matter” street mural downtown.

“The City of Phoenix is ​​unable to accommodate your request as we are ignoring concerns about the safety, risk, and federal guidelines for street markings and existing regulations governing acceptable markings on the road,” read a letter signed by Ed Zuercher. It. Mural planner. “… the installation of murals or other non-standard markings on city streets is currently not allowed.”

The letter was posted on September 9th by Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio on Twitter.

The proposed mural would have included the “Black Lives Matter” statement along with painted images of Martin Luther King, Jr., Cesar Chavez and John Lewis. The proposal also aims to install murals near the Talking Stick Resort Area, Phoenix City Hall, or Arizona State Capitol.

Community members in Phoenix have requested approval for the project, and at a temporary meeting on September 2, they planned to meet with the City’s Street Transportation Department to address safety or accountability issues as well as location and cost for the murals. However, the mural project was withdrawn and the city did not provide a reason.

Click here to receive the FOX News app.

Cities across the United States, including New york city, Chicago and Minneapolis have approved similar street murals to support Black Lives Matter.

The Black Phoenix Organizing Collective referred to the mural as a “empty gesture.”

Click to see more in Fox 10.