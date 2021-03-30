Pilot melts his drone and gets a volcanic eruption from a volcano in Iceland

In the era of drones and other fantastic machines available at the hands of the people, the challenge of filming the action of a volcano becomes almost an obsession. So, as we have seen, in southwestern Iceland, incredible images of the volcano on the Reykjavk Peninsula have been achieved. One photographer wanted to do something he had never done and flew his drone into the volcano and captured the moment when the volcanic engine melted.

Garðar lafs wanted to catch up close to the permitted conditions and the pictures are very interesting.

Drone filming the interior of the volcano

A drone pilot recently took some unusual pictures while looking directly at an erupting volcano in Iceland. As we can see, photographer Carrier Olafs flew his camera very close to the heat, which caused damage to the ejected volcanic drone. However, it was only when the drone reached its starting point that the photographer noticed the engine melting somewhat.

The video below features some interesting images and audio of an eruption near Fakradolsfall, a flat mountain 24 kilometers southwest of the Icelandic capital, Reykjavk. The sound of volcanic eruptions is breathtaking.

Laugfs is lucky not to lose his DJI drone completely and the shots he did make the dangerous flight worthwhile.

I was flying my drone around the explosion and decided it would be so nice to see it from above. I slowly lowered the drone until the volcano erupted, and when I looked up, I could no longer see the drone. Basically, I was in the crater of the volcano.

Explicou Ólafs Petapixel.

Near the loss of the drone

Realizing that the drone would not last long if he was in that position, Olafs quickly flew off the harmful path and returned to his launch pad.

As the pictures show, while inspecting the engine after the flight, the Icelandic resident, who sells his drone footage and footage through his own website, said the heat of the volcano melted the light at the base of the drone and damaged its barrier.

With this damage, the drone stopped flying in good condition, the sensors were damaged and the navigation system constantly issued error warnings during flights.

Alafs, who lives near a volcano in the Reykjavk region, was forced to fly his drone over the eruption to capture some dramatic images of the extraordinary natural wonder.

15 minutes from my house erupting a volcano is a special feeling. The Reykjavk has always been an underestimated part of Iceland, but today it is probably the most well-known part of the world and it is funny how things can change overnight.

He wrote செய்தlafs in a message on his Instagram account.

So, today we can easily capture images so you can see a little bit about everything from smartphones, professional cameras and drones to this event. So, of course nothing will be left undocumented.

Fantastic pictures of the volcano