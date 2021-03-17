Home sport Pinto da Costa talks about the merits of Portugal and Quintana: ″ Something supernatural

Mar 17, 2021 0 Comments
Alfredo Quintana, a former FC Porto handball goalkeeper and Portuguese national team player, died a few weeks before the pre-Olympic Games, in which the Quinas team was able to qualify for the Olympics.

The head of FC Porto says he was “very moved” by the selection of Portugal’s handball team for the Tokyo Olympics, paying tribute to former goalkeeper Alfredo Quintana, who died on February 26.

“I was very happy with the victory of Portugal and they were very happy to pay their respects to Quintana. He is an exemplary citizen, a kind man, which is seen in the sentiment of his colleagues. He said in an interview with the Porto Canal.

The Porto official also left a word for Magnus Anderson, who introduced the 7×6, which is also widely used in the Portuguese national team, Portuguese handball. “On the national team, it’s fair to remember FC Porto’s coach [Magnus Anderssson], Which is a fundamental part of Portugal’s success, because he was the one who revolutionized Portuguese handball with the unused 7×6 in Portugal, “he said.

