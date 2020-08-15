Pitcher Notes: Chatwood, Yates, Hirano

The Chicago Cubs have pushed Tyler Chatwood’s start off soon after the proper-hander seasoned tightness in his back, for every Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports. Colin Rea will trot in from the bullpen to commence on Saturday in his stead (technically, Alec Mills began for Chatwood on Friday, and Rea will begin in Mills’ spot). Chatwood has ongoing his streaky tenure this season in Chicago, though the good has outweighed the poor by way of a few begins. The 30-12 months-old Chatwood place the Northside aflutter with a pair of quality begins in which he yielded 12 2/3 innings, two wins, 19 strikeouts, and just a single acquired operate. He gave it all back again with 8 attained operates in just 2 1/3 innings in his 3rd begin versus the Royals. The Cubs have a twin monthly bill with the Cardinals scheduled for Monday the place Chatwood will action back again into the rotation, for every Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sunlight-Periods (via Twitter).

Undesirable news could be on the horizon for the San Diego Padres. Closer Kirby Yates has been scheduled for an MRI to investigate current elbow soreness, for each Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. The late-blooming Yates has designed into arguably the game’s most effective closer above the past two seasons. He’s not been himself by way of 5 appearances this year. He’s at present rocking a cumbersome 10.38 Era/5.62 FIP with 7 hits and 4 walks to 7 strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. He does have 2 saves and a maintain. An damage would certainly be a blow to a San Diego bullpen by now down Andres Muñoz and Trey Wingenter . Even so, the Friars are flush with potential replacements: Emilio Pagan and Drew Pomeranz are most likely following in line to secure W’s in San Diego.

Yoshihisa Hirano is last but not least on his way again to the diamond soon after testing positive for COVID-19 early in education camp, for every MLB.com's Greg Johns (by means of Twitter). After some tune-ups at the alternate site, Hirano could come across himself in the Seattle Mariners' bullpen soon. Hirano, 36, joined the Mariners this offseason just after two several years with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He proved himself a trustworthy arm in the Dbacks' pen. He owns a 3.47 Period/3.85 FIP in the states right after a prosperous profession in Japan.