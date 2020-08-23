Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, w/ 4,000 mAh battery, leak in impression

Google formally teased two impending devices with the launch of the Pixel 4a at the commence of this thirty day period. Pursuing two other reports previously this week, a stay impression of equally phones have emerged, together with an alleged Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 specs leak.

At the start off of August, Google only offered a aspect profile of the two future phones that spherical out its 2020 lineup. A Redditor this evening has posted a picture of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

Notice: Soon following putting up, the leaker deleted the image, screenshots, and specs info.

Showing up aspect-by-facet, the Pixel 5 on the remaining is slightly more compact and has a really textured rear. This leak claims it is a “plastic back” with matte finish, but that could just be the coating. We also see a sq. digital camera bump that is around similar to the Pixel 4, but the flash is now at the major. There is also a fingerprint sensor.

The Reddit consumer shares a “Battery information” screenshot that demonstrates a capacity of 4,000 mAh. Meanwhile, the identical resource furnished the next list of specs:

4000mAh battery

.5x extensive lens, 1x regular lens (exact same lens as Pixel 4)

12.2 MP back

8mp entrance

Snapdragon 765G

8gb RAM

60hz/90hz display

Plastic again with fingerprint

No audio jack

Digesting that Pixel 5 specs leak, the Snapdragon 765G has been rumored for months, although 8GB of RAM is an surprising and welcome maximize. The absence of an audio jack is unsurprising for a “premium” cellphone.

The vast-angle lens is a departure from previous year’s telephoto, but the leaker states the major 12.2MP rear camera is the same Sony IMX363 sensor that has been in use for the previous many several years. As a take note, that 3rd circle at the base should just be the spectral and flicker sensor, not another lens.

At the suitable is a leaked Pixel 4a (5G) in white, a shade scheme that is not out there on the Pixel 4a. It has an identical camera bump. Specs:

3800mAh battery

.5x extensive lens, 1x standard lens (exact lens as Pixel 4)

12.2 MP back again

8mp front

Snapdragon 765G

6gb RAM

60hz-only display screen

Plastic back with fingerprint

Includes audio jack

This cellular phone will start off at $499 — $150 high quality in excess of Pixel 4a — and reportedly functions a more substantial 3,800 mAh (vs 3140) battery. The monitor is greater and only 60Hz, but there is a processor upgrade to get 5G help. RAM is unchanged, although this mobile phone picks up an additional lens.

This leak did not reveal the screen dimensions for the Pixel 4a (5G) or Pixel 5, but equally have hole-punch displays like the Pixel 4a (as viewed in the screenshots over).

Thanks Badger

