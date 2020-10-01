Pixel 5, Chromecast with Google TV, Nest Audio: Everything Google Just Announced

Juan Garzon / CNET



Google’s Big Start at night Event Wednesday was the latest in a rush of tech announcements in September. Public virtual event Pixel 5 After Google first entered the 5G space Pixel 4A low-end phone released August. The incident confirmed the existence of Google’s next flagship phone, Pixel 5, And Pixel 4A 5G. Both new phones were launched at Google’s September event. New Chromecast New Nest brand smart speaker Nest Audio. But surprisingly Hold me The phone feature puts your phone on hold forever in the hands of the Google Assistant.

Pixel 5 announced, Like Google’s previous flagship phone,, There were more leaks than ancient plumbing (or maybe Lynn La of CNET, “Leak” is part of Google’s marketing strategy).



Google Google’s latest flagship added 5G support to Google’s Rota and was posted on the Google Store prior to its announcement. It starts at $699 (£599, AU$999). Camera adds Portrait LIght and Night Sight to the camera. And along with the new phone, Google added a massive bundle of services called Google One, the Apple One. Read your Pixel 5 first take.

Chris Monroe / CNET Updated for $50 (£60, $99), the Chromecast has a new remote with an Assistant button and a dedicated button for the aspiring streaming service. “More Useful TV” is Google’s tagline for Google TV, which looks like Android TV: The Next Generation. Update recommendation engines, deliver better search results, and aggregate streaming subscriptions. Read Chromecast with Google TV Lab.



