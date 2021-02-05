PlayStation February News Now

In early February, it’s time for the PlayStation Now list to get reinforcements.

These are three titles, already available, that can run on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 or Windows PC DualShock 4. To do this, you need to have a valid Sony PlayStation service subscription.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Who doesn't know Call of Duty or Black Ops games these days? These are two important names in the most recent history of video games and this time, it's time for Black Ops III to reach the PlayStation.

Call of Duty: The full basic gameplay of Black Ops III has now arrived on the PlayStation Now. This means that until next April 29, players will have the opportunity to explore the boundaries between humans and technology and this dark future in any war. Avant-garde is defined by military robotics.

WWE 2K Battlefields

Another popular sport, especially for presenting the theme of wrestling, one of the most frantic and exciting showbiz games. However, the battlefields present WWE in a very alternative and fun way.

WWE 2K battlefields challenge players to compete with special skills and powers in Steel Cage, Royal Rumble style challenges and more. Other than that, this exciting action game allows you to play the new story mode told by the original comic strips in the company of Paul Heyman and Stone Gold Steve Austin, and open up characters and fields to find the next WWE superstars. Unique wars.

DETROID: Be human

One of the best games of 2018 is Detroit: Become Focus on the future theme of technological evolution and the introduction of robots into everyday life.

In this way, players will have the opportunity to enter this alternative future of the city of Detroit in 2038, which was revived by the development of talented androids that are only available to serve humans. But they all change quickly. In this neo-noir thriller, where Androids are free from the shackles of their programming and full of twists and turns trying to capture their freedom, players have to make choices that can change the end of the story.

In addition to the previously mentioned topics, the following topics also appear in this month's PlayStation Now game list:

Genesis of the Dark Siders

Little Nightmares

Hotline Miami 2: Invalid number