PlayStation Network crashes and presents problems to users.

Having a problem with the PlayStation Network? Calm down, you are not the only one experiencing them. There was a problem with the user due to a service outage.

Starting around 10:30 PM Mexico City time on September 23rd, PlayStation Network users reported that the service was not working properly. This means you can’t even play online, visit the PlayStation Store, or manage your account due to issues beyond your control.

problem Confirmed on Sony’s service status page.. There they stated that all the services that make up the PlayStation Network had connectivity issues. The good news is that the engineer is already working on a solution.

“You may have some difficulty running an online game, application or feature. Our engineers are working hard to fix the problem as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

And is there a problem with the PlayStation Network service? Let me know in the comments.

