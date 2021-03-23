PlayStation unveils new Indies trailers for PS4 and PS5 in 2021

Sony last week released trailers for seven independent exclusive games, which will be available on PS4 and PS5 in 2021.

The new PlayStation Indie Games initiative brings games from all audiences, including Disco Elysium – The Final Cut and Operation Tango.

Check out all the trailers that have been released, their release dates and a brief description of each game:

Chicory: A colorful story– Second quarter of 2021 (PS4 and PS5)

Chicory is a game in which your purpose is to fill the world with life and color. Solve puzzles and use the brush to bring color back to a world that is only abbreviated in black and white.

Disco Elysium- Final Cut – March 30, 2021 (PS4 and PS5)

Final Cut is a new version of RPG called Disco Elysium, which tells the story of a detective who wakes up in a district without remembering what happened to him. This new version will add a section and many important details to the game.

Heavenly bodies – 2021 (PS4E PS5)

In this game, you are in the role of an astronaut, whose job is to properly keep the most important piece of special engineering of the Earth. Assemble space telescopes, maintain solar panels, among other things, but keep everything in order on board.

Noor: Play with your food – 2021 (PS5)

If you like to eat and / or experiment with food, this is your game. Play with the flavors and aesthetics of the food and create your own dishes. Go on until creativity takes you.

Function: Tango – Second Quarter of 2021 (PS4 e PS5)

Function: Tango It is a collaborative experience that puts you and a friend in the shoes of an agent and a hacker who must combine their knowledge and accomplish their mission: to end the forces that threaten the world.

Chaotic places – Third Quarter of 2021 (PSVR)

In this game created specifically for virtual reality, you have to collect puzzles from many interesting places around the world. The scenes are really enjoyable.

Where the heart goes – July 13 (PS4 and PS5)

With a description that promises to be engaging, Where the Heart Is Mixes elements of the real world with the occult. Your decisions affect the course of the story, so think carefully before making decisions or explore the game several times to learn about different directions the game might take.