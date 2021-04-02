Home science POBG is real and available to players

Apr 02, 2021 0 Comments
Yesterday, April 1st and the famous April Fools’ Day, Cropton Announced POBG, As you may have guessed it was soon considered an April Fools joke. This is why we do not address this topic here in Notice e Technology, however the creator of PlayerUknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) says that it is real and available for play.

And so on Battlefields of PlayerOmnom, Which will always be known POBG, A mini-game that can now only be played by PC players.

Initially released in 1991, POBG is a top-down, action-oriented sniper. At the time, players were challenged to fight in early versions that would become classic PUBG maps, including Erangle, Karakin and Sanhok. The aim of the game is to overcome and defeat the army of chickens or birds with brains about the size of a few peanuts, actually endangering the world dominated by perch.

POBG can now be run in the PUBG lobby

This mini-game is available for a short period of time. PUBG players can play this shooter (top to bottom) in the game lobby. PC players can play POPG until April 12 today.

Meanwhile, this game announced on April Fools’ Day cannot be played by console players. PUBG players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms will be able to play POBG in the main game lobby from April 8 to 19, 2021.

Proof

