POCO F3 was revealed before the press release began

Mar 22, 2021 0 Comments
It has already been written several times that Pogo is going to introduce this phone, which was renamed as the Redmi K40 in China, and now the press providers are confirming this.

The Little F3 Will be released today POCO X3 ProIt had already been written several timesSmall This renamed phone is going to be introduced as a phone launched in ChinaRedmi K40, Press now to confirm this.

Photo shared Twitter Presented by Ishan Agarwal, Famous and Reliable Young Leak. It shows Little F3 Of the three color variants, one of them appears to be a special edition due to its different finish and paint.

There is one on the phone Screen With centered hole and curved corners. Your camera module has three rear cameras, and if you look closely you can see the text that says “48MP AI TRIPLE CAMERA”.

The Little The phone is available in Black, White and a special Blue edition with different results and large logo Little Printed on the back. According to the leak, there is a chipset Snapdragon 870Inside. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side.

That is not surprising Little Renaming Redmi K40 This year. Last year, yours POCO F2 ProThat’s oneRedmi K30 Pro Renamed, the only differences between the two are the supported network bands, RAM and storage configuration. So we expect a similar situation this year Little F3.

The Little F3 It should have a 6.67 inch AMOLED FHD + screen. Processor Snapdragon 870 As we expected, up to 8GB of RAM will be fitted Little Release the version with 12GB RAM. There should be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP macro camera with a 48MP primary rear camera. On the front side, this phone should have a 20MP sensor.

Other specifications and features a Drums 45W mAh 33W fast charging, NFC, IR sensor, stereo speakers andAndroid 11Already installed.

The phone will start next Little F3, Which will be revealed above, as we can see in the call above. This invitation was sent by Siomi Vietnam and shared on Twitter (Via un Chunvn888).

