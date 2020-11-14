Home sport Point Pedro releases Carvalho report following KO loss

Nov 14, 2020 0 Comments
Point Pedro Carvalho Thursday’s results will not render him motivated from his final goal.

Bellator was a victim of a featherweight rival First round knockout loss At the main event of Bellator 252 in Con Angosville, Bellator battles lightweight and featherweight champion Patricio Freyer (31-4 mm, 19-4 PMMA). prix.

Carvalho (11-4 MMA, 4-1 PMMA) was knocked out by the champion and then stopped at 2:10 in round one. The defeat shattered Carvalho’s six-fight victory.

On Friday, the 25-year-old was taken away Twitter To remedy failure.

“Normally re-training, nothing has changed, everything is the same,” Carvalho said in a video. “Of course I was disappointed in myself and the result, but hey, that’s it.

“As my coach (John) Kavanagh says, ‘You win or you learn’, and this failure will make me move up and give me the tools I need to move up. Nothing has changed. For those who love me or hate me, I’m still the same pundit. He says he’s the best in the world and he’s going to prove he’s the best in the world.

“Thank you all for the wonderful support. It was awesome and amazing, thank you so much. I will be back. ”

Below is Carvalho’s video of the loss to the “Pitbull”:

