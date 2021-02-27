Pokemon celebrates 25 years with the help of epidemic – News

On the same day, in 1996, the original titles of the franchise, “Pokemon Red” and “Pokemon Green” were released in Japan for Nintendo’s less revolutionary Game Boy film, in which the player played the role of the dream boy, all “Pocket Monsters” or, in short, Pokemon.

A quarter of a century later, these titles and 150 creatures evolved into forms and genres, publishing dozens of games that sold more than 368 million copies, finding, listing and reproducing more than 800 Pokemon.

Other important milestones are the more than 22 billion cards distributed in 77 countries or the animated series with more than a thousand episodes in 23 countries, licensed in 176 countries.

Five years ago, the arrival of Pokemon GO mobile phones, with over 1 billion downloads, transformed the already global event, which was able to adapt to new audiences and captivate the majority of adults, at least until the arrival of Covit 19 international coverage.

“We will continue to provide new and innovative ways to enjoy the Pokemon world for the next 25 years,” said Peter Murphy, director of marketing for The Pokemon ‘international division, which the company created specifically to manage multi-million dollar ownership. Year. Spanish News EFE Year.

In 2022, the company announced the launch of a new Nintendo Switch game called “Pokmon Legends: Arceus”, in which players must create the first Pokமொmon database (Pokிடmon) for Chinno, one of the regions in the series. For the first time in 2006.

These titles have been completely redone in “Pokemon Shiny Diamond” and “Pokemon Shimmering Pearl” and will be released later this year.

The announcement was made at one of the company’s regular video presentations, and its broadcast coincided with 00:00 in Japan (Friday 15:00 in Lisbon).

The 25th anniversary celebrations turned into a digital format and series of concerts, within the confines of the P25 music project, which will run for a year and begin with a free concert by American rapper Post Malone in the next few hours.

The initiative is sponsored by American singer Katy Perry, the owner’s fan.

“Pokemon has been a staple in my life since playing Pokemon DCG cards with original video games on my Game Boy during breaks for street Pokemon catching adventures with Pokemon GO,” the artist said.

