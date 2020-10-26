Pokemon Crown Tundra Calyrex Steed Guide: Which Horse is Better?

One of the legends you need to investigate in Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC revolves around a new legendary Pokemon called Calyrex. In the past, Calyrex was worshiped as king by the inhabitants of the Crown Tundra. However, over time, people’s belief in Pokémon weakened, and their strength in turn weakened. It’s up to you to help restore Calyrex’s power, and one of the ways to do it is to reunite it with your horse. Crown Tundra spoilers follow.

Shortly after meeting Calyrex, the legendary Pokemon asks for help in finding a loyal horse. This horse is one of two alternate legendary horse Pokemon. Ice Type Glastrier Or that Ghost Type Spectrier. Many ways for you to choose Urshifu as Kubfu evolves It is entirely up to you to ride Calyrex in the Isle of Armor expansion. However, you can only choose one of them, and the choice is permanent, so you need to think carefully before making a decision.

How to choose a horse

After completing the introduction Dynamax Adventure When you get Dynite Ore, you can buy a bag of carrot seeds from a farmer in Freezington, a small town near Crown Tundra Station. This seed Ice root carrots or Shade root carrots, Decide which of the two horses to summon.

The type of carrot you grow depends on where you plant the seeds. To produce ice root carrots, you need to plant seeds in the ground on the Snowslide Slope. Meanwhile, Shaderoot carrots are grown by planting seeds in Old Cemetery.

Spect Rear

After choosing the plot and planting the seeds, Calyrex uses the remaining power to sprout the carrots. This lures the Glastrier or Spectrier out of the hideout and directs Pokemon to Freezington. Return to the village and defeat the battle to kick it out. The horse will leave a strand of hair in the mane. Reins of Unity.

When you acquire the Reins of Unity, Calyrex informs you that the horse is hiding in the Crown Shrine at the northernmost point of the Crown Tundra. Go to the shrine and put the carrots in the basket so that neither Glastrier nor Spectrier is hiding once again. Calyrex uses the reins of unity to tame horses Ice rider or Shadow rider shape. Thanks for helping to restore that power, Calyrex will give you a chance to catch it.

Glastrier

Which one is better?

Both Glastrier and Spectrier have the same default statistical sum, but the statistics are distributed very differently. Glastrier is a powerful tank with low speed but high attack and defense. On the other hand, the Spectrier has a high speed and special attacks, but has a lower defense and is more adept at quick hits.

Glastrier and Spectrier can be used individually in battle, but they can also be combined with Calyrex to combine them into one Pokemon like Ice Rider Calyrex or Shadow Rider Calyrex. This fusion gives Calyrex a significant stat boost and several other benefits. In the Ice Rider form, Calyrex becomes the Psychic/Ice type. In the Shadow Rider form it becomes Psychic/Ghost. Depending on which horse you ride, Calyrex’s stats increase accordingly. The Ice Rider form has high defense and attack power but low speed, and the Shadow Rider form has high speed and special attack power, but low defense.

In addition to boosting stats, Calyrex can use several other moves, depending on the shape it assumes. In the Ice Rider form, you can learn ice-type attacks, including the signature move Glacial Lance, an incredibly powerful and physical ice-type attack. Meanwhile, Shadow Rider Calyrex can learn ghost-type moves. A typical attack of this form is astral bombing, a powerful and special ghost type of movement that deals damage to all adjacent enemies.

Shadow Rider Calyrex

Ultimately, the horse you choose depends on your preferred combat strategy. Ice Rider Calyrex is a good fit for the Trick Room team thanks to its low speed and natural high attack power, while the Shadow Rider Calyrex makes a good specialty sweeper, especially if you are improving your own stats with Nasty Plot or Calm Mind.

More Crown Tundra Guides are coming out, so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can learn more about the new features and other additions to the DLC. Everything we know about the Crown Tundra. We also How to get to the Crown Tundra Access all new content.