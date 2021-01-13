Home World Police are investigating the disappearance of an elite student at a French school

French authorities have launched an investigation into the disappearance of Diary Zhou. He is a student at Lycee Louis-le-Grant, one of the most prestigious schools in Paris, and has been called “the best student in Senegal”.

Diary Chow, 20, attends second-year Lycee Louis-le-Grant and lives in an apartment on the student home. After the Christmas break, the student will not return to school. It has not been seen since January 4, which has worried the Republic of Senegal and France.

“There is no news from parents, friends, teachers or embassies,” says Theod Da Mbe, a member of the Senegalese community in Paris, who distributed several leaflets to the residence.

