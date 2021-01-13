Police are investigating the disappearance of an elite student at a French school

Bernardo Santos Yesterday at 5:55 p.m.

French authorities have launched an investigation into the disappearance of Diary Zhou. He is a student at Lycee Louis-le-Grant, one of the most prestigious schools in Paris, and has been called “the best student in Senegal”.

Diary Chow, 20, attends second-year Lycee Louis-le-Grant and lives in an apartment on the student home. After the Christmas break, the student will not return to school. It has not been seen since January 4, which has worried the Republic of Senegal and France.

“There is no news from parents, friends, teachers or embassies,” says Theod Da Mbe, a member of the Senegalese community in Paris, who distributed several leaflets to the residence.

The Senegalese embassy reported the disappearance of the young woman on January 7, and the Bureau of Suppression of Personal Crimes (BRDP) is investigating the case, advancing to France24.

Missing was also reported Site From the embassy, ​​with a photo of the young woman and some information.

“She was a timely student, very serious, and the warning was given quickly. No one saw her, she was not found in the apartment,” said Henry Char, a member of the Senegalese Student Union. Henry made a plea on social media and the hashtag #RetrouvonsDiarySow (#EncontrarDiarySow) spread quickly, as well as many users helping spread the word by putting Zhou’s photo as a profile photo.

The Godfather of the young woman, former Minister of Education and current Minister of Water and Health of the Republic of Senegal Cerigne Mbe Thiam, thanked the Senegalese and French authorities for their work. “We have faith,” he pleaded.

Diary Chow is a renowned student who received scholarship equivalent honors at the Parisian Institute, which awarded him the title of “Best Student in Senegal” in 2018 and 2019. Last year he published his first book, the novel “Le Visage de Ange: Roman”.