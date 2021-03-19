Police found dead in tsunami found alive 17 years later

Abrip Asep disappeared in the tragedy that struck Asia in 2004 and claimed more than 230,000 lives; he was in a psychiatric hospital

A man declared dead in 2004 was found alive, after 17 years, admitted to a psychiatric hospital in Indonesia. Abrip Asep was a policeman when a earthquake followed by tsunami struck the Indian Ocean and killed an estimated 230,000 people. He was on duty in the province of Aceh, in the far west of Indonesia that day, and disappeared. Asep’s family only tracked him down after a relative recognized him in photos shared in a focus group. “I couldn’t believe it, 17 years without news and we thought he was dead, we didn’t know he was still alive,” said the parent of ‘The Sun’. Local police have confirmed that the man found at the hospital was Asep.

Like a Mental Health shaken after the disaster (he suffered a nervous breakdown), he managed to reunite with his family and is in good health, according to local media. “Although he suffers from mental illness due to the tsunami, his family is very grateful to have found him alive,” said a regional police spokesperson. The underwater earthquake that struck Asia on December 26, 2004, it caused enormous devastation. To date, it is considered the third largest earthquake on record in history, triggering a force 1,500 times that of the bomba from Hiroshima. The waves of the tsunami, which reached 20/30 meters in height, reached Indonesia, Burma, the Nicobar Islands, the Andamar Islands, Thailand, India, the Maldives and Somalia.