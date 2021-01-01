Home World Police have rescued a Portuguese businessman who was abducted in Aragua

Venezuelan police today rescued a 56-year-old Portuguese businessman who was abducted by several armed men in the El Concejo (90 kilometers southwest of Caracas) in the Venezuelan state of Aragua.

According to police sources, the businessman was rescued during an operation in a mountainous area of ​​El Tropis del Medio (Revenga, El Conceijo).

Last dec.

The kidnappers demanded a “higher dollar amount” for the ransom.

During the operation, police officers were greeted by gunmen at gunpoint. One of the kidnappers has died, and authorities are trying to verify the whereabouts of other members of the group, whose number has not been released, who fled into the woods.

Authorities confiscated a handgun “and other evidence of investigative interest.”

The operation was carried out by Aragua State Police officers (100 km southwest of Caracas) in collaboration with local municipal officials and officers of the Bolivarian National Guard (military police).

Investigations are ongoing through the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Division (CICPC, former Technical Judicial Police).

Police sources said the Portuguese businessman was rescued in good health.

In Venezuela, high insecurity is a topic that often occurs in local newspapers, affecting both nationals and foreigners living in the country.

Relatives of the victims often try to prevent journalists from knowing what is happening.

